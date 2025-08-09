Lucknow Shock: Man Arrested for Abusing Stray Dog
A 24-year-old man in Lucknow, named Sonu Vishwakarma, was arrested for allegedly abusing a stray dog. The incident, caught on video, occurred in Patrakarpuram. The case came to light after a local NGO filed a complaint. The police suspect the accused's mental instability and legal proceedings are ongoing.
A 24-year-old man named Sonu Vishwakarma was apprehended in Lucknow for allegedly abusing a stray dog, as confirmed by police sources. This shocking incident took place on Thursday in the Patrakarpuram area, under the governance of the Gomti Nagar police station.
The act was captured on video and circulated across social media platforms, prompting swift action. Concerned members from a local NGO, upon coming across the footage, lodged a formal complaint leading to the revelation of the crime.
Law enforcement, following an investigation, detained Vishwakarma on Saturday. They noted that preliminary assessments suggest he might be mentally unstable. The individual faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with further legal steps yet to unfold.
