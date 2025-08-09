Left Menu

Cracking the Case: Major Burglary Ring Busted in Maharashtra

Maharashtra police arrested six individuals, solving nine theft and burglary cases. Seized items valued at Rs 24.8 lakh included stolen goods and vehicles. Most suspects were caught, yet three fled. Further investigation recovered additional stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh and led to another arrest in connection with the crimes.

Updated: 09-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:35 IST
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Latur district announced on Saturday the resolution of nine theft and burglary cases following the arrest of six suspects. Officials reported that these arrests coincided with the recovery of stolen merchandise and vehicles valued at Rs 24.8 lakh.

The arrests occurred during the night transition between August 2 and 3. The suspects, identified by police, include Rihan Mustafa Shaikh (20), Anwar Jalalkha Pathan (24), Hafeez Mumtajuddin Shaikh (36), Sadiq Mohammad Yasin Mohammad (44), and Farukh Nabi Shaikh (27). Furthering their investigation, authorities discovered that the group had employed various tools, including sharp weapons, fake number plates, and other equipment used in burglaries.

While officials apprehended several members, three remain at large. Another accomplice, Sameer Shamsuddin Shaikh (30), was later captured in Beed with banned gutkha and an Innova car, both valuable assets in their illicit operations. Authorities continue to probe the gang's extended network and activities, revealing a substantial haul of stolen goods, including luxury foods and household essentials, valued at Rs 4 lakh.

