Crypto Crime Through Mule Accounts: Inside Lucknow’s Cyber Fraud Nexus

Ajay, a young waiter from Lucknow, was unwittingly involved in a large international cyber fraud scheme by allowing his bank account to be used for transactions. This system of using 'mule accounts' is facilitated by local recruiters who convert funds from cybercrimes into cryptocurrencies, evading detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:15 IST
Lucknow's Old City has turned into an unexpected hub for cyber fraud, employing local youths as pawns in an elaborate scam. The network, exploiting mule accounts, routes ill-gotten gains from cyber crimes into cryptocurrency, making detection and regulation challenging.

Ajay, a 24-year-old waiter, was pulled into this web by a friend who promised quick cash if he allowed transactions through his bank account. Tempted by a Rs 20,000 offer, Ajay agreed, only to later discover the money was tied to an international fraud scheme.

Police investigations reveal this operation involves handlers from Southeast Asia, coordinating through encrypted channels, and relies heavily on Lucknow-based mule accounts. As authorities crack down, young locals discover the harsh realities behind what seemed like a simple cash grab.

