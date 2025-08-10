Crypto Crime Through Mule Accounts: Inside Lucknow’s Cyber Fraud Nexus
Ajay, a young waiter from Lucknow, was unwittingly involved in a large international cyber fraud scheme by allowing his bank account to be used for transactions. This system of using 'mule accounts' is facilitated by local recruiters who convert funds from cybercrimes into cryptocurrencies, evading detection.
- Country:
- India
Lucknow's Old City has turned into an unexpected hub for cyber fraud, employing local youths as pawns in an elaborate scam. The network, exploiting mule accounts, routes ill-gotten gains from cyber crimes into cryptocurrency, making detection and regulation challenging.
Ajay, a 24-year-old waiter, was pulled into this web by a friend who promised quick cash if he allowed transactions through his bank account. Tempted by a Rs 20,000 offer, Ajay agreed, only to later discover the money was tied to an international fraud scheme.
Police investigations reveal this operation involves handlers from Southeast Asia, coordinating through encrypted channels, and relies heavily on Lucknow-based mule accounts. As authorities crack down, young locals discover the harsh realities behind what seemed like a simple cash grab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul’s views on ‘electoral fraud’, ‘voter list manipulation’
Identity Fraud and Forced Conversion: Arrest Made in Bijnor
Anticipatory Bail Granted in Rs 95 Crore Cyber Fraud Case
Unraveling the Strange World of Micronations: A Fraud Case in Ghaziabad
CBI Cracks Down on Massive Online Fraud Using Mule Accounts