Tragedy in Sarkathal: Brothers Die in Rescue Attempt

In a tragic incident in Sarkathal village, three brothers died on Sunday while trying to repair a pump belt inside a well. The victims were Chhatrapal, his cousin Himanshu, and his younger brother Kashish, police stated.

Chhatrapal entered the well first and lost consciousness due to toxic gas inside, and his two relatives followed to save him but also became unconscious.

Locals, alerted by a villager's cries for help, attempted a rescue, but the brothers were pronounced dead at a hospital. The family decided against pursuing legal action, according to authorities.

