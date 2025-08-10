Left Menu

Tragedy in Sarkathal: Brothers Die in Rescue Attempt

Three brothers died in Sarkathal village after blacking out due to toxic gas while trying to repair a pump belt in a well. One lost consciousness first, followed by the other two. A villager attempted to rescue them, but they were declared dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:36 IST
Tragedy in Sarkathal: Brothers Die in Rescue Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Sarkathal village, three brothers died on Sunday while trying to repair a pump belt inside a well. The victims were Chhatrapal, his cousin Himanshu, and his younger brother Kashish, police stated.

Chhatrapal entered the well first and lost consciousness due to toxic gas inside, and his two relatives followed to save him but also became unconscious.

Locals, alerted by a villager's cries for help, attempted a rescue, but the brothers were pronounced dead at a hospital. The family decided against pursuing legal action, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

