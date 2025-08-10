Left Menu

Fake Appointment Letter Scam Uncovered in Assam

Six individuals were arrested in Assam as part of an investigation into a scam involving fake appointment letters for jobs within the Water Resources Department. Among those arrested is a candidate in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections. Complaints were made regarding forged signatures and fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has detained six individuals for their alleged involvement in a fake appointment letter scam. This investigation was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

A key suspect in this case is reportedly a candidate for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections. The candidate allegedly solicited payments by promising jobs in the Water Resources Department, leveraging forged documents. The complaint originated from the Chief Engineer's office in February, highlighting the circulation of fake appointment letters.

Investigators discovered that one of the accused regularly funneled a substantial amount of money into the account of another suspect involved. This second individual, also vying for a seat in the elections under the Bodoland People's Front banner, purportedly distributed the counterfeit offers to duped candidates. To date, six individuals have been identified and apprehended in connection to this scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

