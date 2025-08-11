Left Menu

Netanyahu's Swift Gaza Offensive: A Dubious Path to Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expects a swift completion of a new offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating Hamas. Amid escalating conflict and casualties, international bodies urge ceasefire amid alleged severe humanitarian crisis, while Israel and the U.S. discuss surging aid and securing safety zones in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:21 IST
Netanyahu's Swift Gaza Offensive: A Dubious Path to Peace
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for a quick conclusion to a new Gaza offensive aimed at neutralizing Hamas and freeing hostages. However, the United Nations and European nations have raised alarms over escalating civilian casualties and an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The offensive has resulted in significant loss of life and infrastructure damage, with more than 61,000 Palestinians reported dead. Netanyahu emphasized the importance of creating safe zones for civilians but stressed that Israel has no intention to occupy Gaza permanently.

Meanwhile, diplomatic conversations continue, with Netanyahu discussing plans with U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver aid and secure the region. Despite increased international pressure to halt the offensive, Israel maintains that disarming Hamas is essential for long-term peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025