Netanyahu's Swift Gaza Offensive: A Dubious Path to Peace
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expects a swift completion of a new offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating Hamas. Amid escalating conflict and casualties, international bodies urge ceasefire amid alleged severe humanitarian crisis, while Israel and the U.S. discuss surging aid and securing safety zones in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for a quick conclusion to a new Gaza offensive aimed at neutralizing Hamas and freeing hostages. However, the United Nations and European nations have raised alarms over escalating civilian casualties and an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.
The offensive has resulted in significant loss of life and infrastructure damage, with more than 61,000 Palestinians reported dead. Netanyahu emphasized the importance of creating safe zones for civilians but stressed that Israel has no intention to occupy Gaza permanently.
Meanwhile, diplomatic conversations continue, with Netanyahu discussing plans with U.S. President Donald Trump to deliver aid and secure the region. Despite increased international pressure to halt the offensive, Israel maintains that disarming Hamas is essential for long-term peace and security.
