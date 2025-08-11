Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Bust in Greece: Bananas Conceal Drug Haul

Greek police seized over 270 kg of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador, valued at €5.5 million. Three men, including two Greeks and a Bulgarian, were arrested in connection to the drug trafficking operation. The bust was aided by information from the UK's National Crime Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:50 IST
In a significant drug bust, Greek police seized more than 270 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas arriving from Ecuador. The drugs, valued at over €5.5 million, were intercepted with the aid of information from the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency.

The operation unfolded as police officers located the hidden cocaine inside a container bound for Thessaloniki's port. After securing the drugs, authorities released a video showcasing the meticulous confiscation process before loading the container onto a truck.

The truck journeyed over 500 kilometers to the southern suburb of Aspropyrgos, where three men were apprehended. Among the detained were two Greek nationals and a Bulgarian, suspected of orchestrating the smuggling and distribution of the narcotics. The search for additional suspects involved in the drug network continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

