Left Menu

Earthquake, Protests, and Diplomatic Struggles: A Weekend of World Drama

The weekend was marked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Turkey with casualties, tensions over Iran's nuclear inspections, Palestine Action protests in the UK, North Korean warnings over US-South Korea drills, and discussions on various geopolitical conflicts involving Ukraine, France, Syria, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 05:21 IST
Earthquake, Protests, and Diplomatic Struggles: A Weekend of World Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Turkey, resulting in one death and injuring 29 people. The disaster in Balikesir province saw 16 buildings collapse and the tremors were felt as far as Istanbul, according to local authorities.

In geopolitical developments, a senior official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to visit Iran for discussions, but will not access nuclear sites. This follows recent tensions with Israel following strikes on Iranian facilities.

Protest activity was high in London where over 466 arrests were made during a demonstration against the prohibition of the Palestine Action group. The group accuses the UK government of being complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025