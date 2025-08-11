Earthquake, Protests, and Diplomatic Struggles: A Weekend of World Drama

A significant earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Turkey, resulting in one death and injuring 29 people. The disaster in Balikesir province saw 16 buildings collapse and the tremors were felt as far as Istanbul, according to local authorities.

In geopolitical developments, a senior official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to visit Iran for discussions, but will not access nuclear sites. This follows recent tensions with Israel following strikes on Iranian facilities.

Protest activity was high in London where over 466 arrests were made during a demonstration against the prohibition of the Palestine Action group. The group accuses the UK government of being complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

