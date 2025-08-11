Left Menu

National Guard Poised for Deployment to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. military is preparing to activate hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. A decision awaits President Trump's approval, but the troops could support federal agents or assist in administrative tasks to relieve law enforcement duties.

Updated: 11-08-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 06:46 IST
The U.S. military is on standby to activate hundreds of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., according to information provided to Reuters by two U.S. officials. While President Donald Trump's final decision is pending, preparations are underway for troop deployment.

One anonymous official detailed that the precise role of the troops remains undecided. However, potential duties could involve the protection of federal agents or undertaking administrative tasks to support law enforcement personnel.

This step indicates a significant measure to bolster security and manage law enforcement resources effectively in the capital.

