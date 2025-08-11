Left Menu

Nvidia & AMD's Controversial Deal: 15% Revenue Share with U.S. Sparks Debate

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay 15% of their revenue from advanced chip sales to China to the U.S. government. This move, involving U.S. administration under Trump, aims to resume exports halted due to security concerns. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among officials and stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia and AMD have reached an agreement to allocate 15% of their revenue from the sale of advanced computer chips to China to the U.S. government. This unusual arrangement, first reported by the Financial Times, has drawn attention as it unfolds under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Initially, the Trump administration had halted sales of H20 chips to China due to national security concerns. However, a recent announcement by Nvidia revealed that Washington would allow the resumption of these sales, prompting discussions about security and economic implications.

Critics of this agreement argue it may compromise national security by prioritizing revenue over protective measures. A former adviser suggested this move trades national security for financial benefits. Nvidia and AMD collectively generated significant revenue from China, highlighting the economic stakes in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

