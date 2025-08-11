Tragedy Unfolds: Allegations of Forced Conversion Lead to Student's Death
Kerala Police are investigating the suicide of Sona Eldose, a 23-year-old student, amid accusations from her family that she faced pressure from her boyfriend to convert to Islam for marriage. A suicide note cites harassment, leading to charges against her boyfriend, Rameez, and his family.
In a tragic turn of events, Kerala Police are probing the suicide of Sona Eldose, a 23-year-old Teachers' Training Course student from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district. Allegations have surfaced from her family, suggesting undue pressure from her boyfriend and his family to convert to Islam for marriage.
Sona was found dead at her home on Saturday, with a suicide note accusing her boyfriend, Rameez, and his family of physical and mental harassment linked to conversion pressure. Initially registered as unnatural death, the case has evolved to investigate abetment of suicide and related charges, resulting in Rameez's custody.
Sona's mother, Bindhu, disclosed in an interview that Rameez's family had made conversion a condition for marriage. She noted Sona's initial agreement out of love and her refusal following Rameez's alleged involvement in immoral trafficking. As police prepare to formally arrest Rameez, they promise a thorough inquiry into the conversion allegations.
