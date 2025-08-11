India's Supreme Court Crackdown on Stray Dogs Sparks Debate

India's Supreme Court has issued a directive requiring authorities to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi to shelters within an eight-week timeframe. This decision comes in response to numerous reports of rabies outbreaks, particularly affecting children, as detailed by the Live Law website.

The Indian government reported approximately 430,000 dog bite cases in January alone, signifying an alarming rise when compared to the 3.7 million cases throughout 2024. According to a survey by Mars Petcare, there are 52.5 million stray dogs in India, with 8 million residing in shelters. Local media estimate that Delhi alone houses about 1 million stray dogs, though these figures remain unverified by Reuters.

The court's order has met with resistance from conservationists who argue the feasibility of finding shelters for such a large population of dogs. Critics advocate for mass vaccination and sterilization to address the issue more humanely and effectively.

