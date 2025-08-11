Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Ex-Minister in Cash-for-Job Case

The Supreme Court refused to expunge remarks regarding former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in its September 2022 order on the cash-for-job case. The court emphasized that such applications, made long after judgments, amount to forum shopping. Current trial proceedings remain unaffected by these remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:11 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Ex-Minister in Cash-for-Job Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday firmly declined to expunge contentious remarks about former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, made in its September 2022 order addressing criminal complaints against him in the ongoing cash-for-job case.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi underscored the impropriety of filing modification pleas post the retirement of judges involved in the original verdicts, likening it to forum shopping, a practice they criticized.

Despite sustaining its stance on the initial order, the bench clarified that the contentious remarks will not influence the active trial proceedings, maintaining foundational principles of criminal law.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025