Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Ex-Minister in Cash-for-Job Case

The Supreme Court on Monday firmly declined to expunge contentious remarks about former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, made in its September 2022 order addressing criminal complaints against him in the ongoing cash-for-job case.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi underscored the impropriety of filing modification pleas post the retirement of judges involved in the original verdicts, likening it to forum shopping, a practice they criticized.

Despite sustaining its stance on the initial order, the bench clarified that the contentious remarks will not influence the active trial proceedings, maintaining foundational principles of criminal law.