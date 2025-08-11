West Bengal Challenges ECI's Suspension Directive

The West Bengal government has taken a stance against the Election Commission of India (ECI) by refusing to suspend two officials identified for irregularities in electoral rolls preparation. Instead, these officials were removed from active election duty, a move conveyed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Pant's communication to the ECI underscored that disciplinary measures against officers who have consistently demonstrated good performance would be disproportionately harsh. His letter omitted any mention of actions against three other officers named by the ECI for similar allegations.

Despite the ECI's deadline, the state withdrew two more personnel from electoral duties, initiating an internal inquiry. The chief secretary also indicated a comprehensive review of election processes. The decision has sparked a jurisdictional debate, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging political intimidation via the ECI.

(With inputs from agencies.)