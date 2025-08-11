Left Menu

Odisha CM Resolves Over 88% Public Grievances: A Record in Governance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has effectively resolved more than 88% of public grievances, handling 10,807 out of 12,252 cases. Conducting his 14th grievance hearing session, Majhi prioritized addressing the concerns of persons with disabilities and directed swift action on the grievances received.

In a significant display of administrative efficiency, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has addressed over 88% of the public grievances presented to him over 13 sessions in Bhubaneswar, according to official reports.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed that Majhi tackled 10,807 grievances out of a total of 12,252 up to the 13th session. Meanwhile, the remaining are currently being processed.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and other senior officials, Majhi conducted his 14th grievance session. Upon arrival, he promptly attended to the grievances of persons with disabilities, directing department secretaries to ensure swift redressal, as communicated in the official release.

