Plastic Waste Management Crisis: Urgent Reforms Needed

A parliamentary panel in India has raised concerns about the inefficiency of the country's plastic waste management units, stressing the low functionality rate in states such as Haryana and Goa. Only 1,051 out of 1,787 units are operational, revealing a glaring need for reform.

Additionally, the report points to serious drinking water safety issues, noting that 32 habitations in Punjab are impacted by uranium contamination. It urges the government to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify affected areas nationwide and to prioritize remedial action.

The committee also criticizes the Ministry of Jal Shakti for budget planning inadequacies, highlighting repeated allocation cuts for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Urgency is emphasized for a detailed time-bound plan to ensure water safety in schools and Anganwadi centers across various states.

