Intense Stand-off: The 11-Day Anti-Terror Operation in Kulgam

In the dense forests of Kulgam, an anti-terror operation entered its eleventh day as security forces intensified their efforts to capture the remaining terrorists. Hiding in natural caves and dense foliage, these insurgents have proven elusive.

Reports indicate that the terrorists, skilled in jungle warfare, are leveraging the forest's dense foliage to avoid drone detection. The protracted encounter has already claimed the lives of two army soldiers, injuring nine others since hostilities commenced on August 1 in the Akhal forest area.

Though two insurgents have been neutralized, their identities and affiliations remain unknown. This operation is notably the longest of its kind in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. High-ranking officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are overseeing the mission, utilizing drones and helicopters to assist in uncovering the terrorists' locations.

