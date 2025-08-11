Unveiling Secrets in Dharmasthala: Groundbreaking GPR Investigation
The Special Investigation Team is using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to inspect sites in Dharmasthala, following allegations of mass burials. The probe is powered by a former sanitation worker's statement regarding forced burials, potentially revealing evidence of mass murder and assault. Findings will guide subsequent actions.
- Country:
- India
The Special Investigation Team, tasked with examining allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala, is deploying Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology at multiple suspected sites. This advancement marks a critical phase in the investigation as the team endeavors to authenticate claims regarding the discovery of bodies.
On Monday, officials, along with GPR experts, examined the 13th site reported by a complainant, situated near the Netravati bathing ghat. This strategic move is essential to verify allegations made in prior testimonies collected by investigators.
The probe, probing potential mass murder and sexual assault cases dating back to two decades, relies heavily on a former sanitation worker's allegations. Initial findings reveal skeletal remains, driving the need for meticulous validation as the team awaits conclusive results from the GPR analysis.
