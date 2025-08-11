Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Medha Patkar's Defamation Conviction: A Legal Milestone

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold Medha Patkar's defamation conviction marks a significant legal milestone. The case, filed by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena in 2001, concerned a press release issued by Patkar. After a lengthy legal process, the decision highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:53 IST
The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of environmental activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, terming it a "major victory." Patkar's conviction by the Delhi High Court, related to a case initiated in 2001, was affirmed by the apex court earlier today.

In 2001, Saxena, who then led the National Council of Civil Liberties, filed a defamation suit against Patkar. This legal action stemmed from a press release issued by Patkar on November 24, 2000, amidst disputes over the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.

After a 23-year legal battle, Patkar's conviction by the Saket district court stands as a landmark decision, underscoring the complex and often contentious nature of the Sardar Sarovar project, which has been criticized for potentially displacing local communities.

