Autorickshaw Raid Uncovers Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 30 Lakh

In a significant bust, police have arrested Rajesh Rathor, a 38-year-old from Badarpur, for allegedly receiving stolen mobile phones through his autorickshaw. Authorities seized nearly Rs 30 lakh worth of phones along with a pistol during the operation.

The arrest occurred on August 7 near Ayush Ayurveda's back gate on Gautampuri Road. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Rathor while he was operating the autorickshaw, which was reportedly used to transport the stolen goods.

The investigation has solved 13 mobile-theft cases across Delhi. Rathor, who has a long criminal history involving theft and robbery, remains in custody as police intensify efforts to track down his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)