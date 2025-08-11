Left Menu

Autorickshaw Raid Uncovers Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 30 Lakh

Rajesh Rathor was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly receiving stolen mobile phones from accomplices using his autorickshaw. Police seized 188 phones, worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, and a pistol. Rathor has a lengthy criminal record, and efforts continue to apprehend his accomplices.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police have arrested Rajesh Rathor, a 38-year-old from Badarpur, for allegedly receiving stolen mobile phones through his autorickshaw. Authorities seized nearly Rs 30 lakh worth of phones along with a pistol during the operation.

The arrest occurred on August 7 near Ayush Ayurveda's back gate on Gautampuri Road. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Rathor while he was operating the autorickshaw, which was reportedly used to transport the stolen goods.

The investigation has solved 13 mobile-theft cases across Delhi. Rathor, who has a long criminal history involving theft and robbery, remains in custody as police intensify efforts to track down his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

