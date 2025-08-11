Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Gamble in Gaza

Israel's impending offensive in Gaza City, aiming at Hamas' defeat, has sparked global concern. Despite some cabinet members advocating for intense military action, others propose negotiations. Netanyahu's recent blueprint, criticized by military chiefs, may pressure Hamas towards talks, amid mediation by Egypt and Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:08 IST
Amid intense international scrutiny, Israel's forthcoming offensive in Gaza City intends to dismantle Hamas, drawing sharp debate within its government and abroad. Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to act 'fairly quickly,' the move is poised to take weeks to commence, potentially paving the way for last-minute ceasefire negotiations.

Security cabinet revelations indicate plans include civilian evacuations, though some ministers like Bezalel Smotrich advocate for stronger military action rather than strategic negotiations. As international mediators Egypt and Qatar work behind the scenes, Netanyahu's strategy partially aims to push Hamas back to the negotiating table.

Recent deadlock in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas around a U.S.-proposed ceasefire highlights the ongoing tensions. Netanyahu remains adamant about maintaining pressure, with senior military figures warning that the plan could be perilous. Opposition voices within Israel warn against the potential damage to its security and international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

