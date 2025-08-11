Left Menu

Witchcraft Accusations Lead to Tragic Murder in Jharkhand

Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested for the murder of an elderly couple in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The couple was accused of practicing black magic. Police have recovered the woman's body and are searching for her husband. The accused have been remanded to custody.

Chakradharpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:16 IST
Witchcraft Accusations Lead to Tragic Murder in Jharkhand
  • India

Four people, including a minor, were detained in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, allegedly over suspicions of black magic practices. The incident occurred in Kamargaon village, leading to a case under the Witchcraft Prevention Act.

The body of the elderly woman, Salgi Barjo, aged 67, was recovered, while efforts were ongoing to locate her missing husband, Budhwa Barjo, 72. Police conducted raids based on investigation leads, resulting in the arrest of locals Birsa Barjo, Sego Barjo, Loknath Barjo, and one minor, all from Kumargaon village.

Confessions from the accused disclosed their belief that the victims were involved in witchcraft. Following the crime, the suspects disposed of the bodies in the Karo river. The judicial process has seen the adults placed in custody, while the minor is in a remand home as efforts continue to find Budhwa Barjo's body.

