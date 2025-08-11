Left Menu

Tragic End to a Forbidden Love in Budaun

The bodies of Arjun Singh and Parmeshwari were discovered hanging from a tree, suspected to be a tragic suicide as a result of their relationship. The police have launched an investigation, and a post-mortem is underway. The couple, belonging to the same caste, were neighbors in Vamanpura village.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:30 IST
In a tragic incident in Budaun, the bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree on Monday, raising suspicions of a dual suicide.

The victims, identified as Arjun Singh, 22, and Parmeshwari, 19, were reportedly in a relationship and belonged to the same caste, according to SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh.

An investigation is ongoing as police work to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event, with a post-mortem examination ordered to uncover further details.

