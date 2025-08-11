Left Menu

Former Cottonian's Dark Turn: A Kidnapping at Bishop Cotton School

Sumit Sood, a former student of Bishop Cotton School, was arrested for kidnapping three students using his familiarity with the school. Planning for financial gain, he lured the students by posing as a former Cottonian. Key involvement by local youth Raunak led to the resolution of the case.

Former Cottonian's Dark Turn: A Kidnapping at Bishop Cotton School
In a shocking turn of events, Sumit Sood, an alumnus of Bishop Cotton School, was taken into custody for allegedly kidnapping three students from Class Six. Sood capitalized on his past familiarity with the school to lure the students by offering them a ride, pretending to be a former Cottonian.

Police Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi revealed that Sood meticulously planned the abduction over 10 days, exploiting school protocols for his scheme. Disturbingly, he used a VPN with a California-based number for intimidating the parents of the kidnapped children.

Despite the absence of a clear ransom demand, the investigation gained traction thanks to local youth Raunak, who, with the assistance of two constables, identified Sood's vehicle from CCTV footage, ultimately leading to the safe rescue of the children.

