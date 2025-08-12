Arrest Made in Shocking Muzaffarnagar Abduction Case

A significant arrest has been made in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of abduction and rape against a 22-year-old man. Police identified the suspect as Naeem Ahmad, whom a local family accused of abducting their 16-year-old daughter on Monday.

According to the police complaint, Ahmad allegedly seized the opportunity when the girl was home alone, forcibly taking her to another location where he carried out the assault. Following the family's prompt report, police swiftly arrested Ahmad the same evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed the charges against Ahmad under the BNS and POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the young survivor is receiving medical attention, and an intense investigation is in progress to gather all pertinent evidence.