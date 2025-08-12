Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam Unmasked: Chargesheet Reveals Money Laundering Tactics

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet in a local court regarding a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing systematic money laundering through low-profile individuals. The Special Investigation Team has arrested several people, including YSRCP politician PV Midhun Reddy. The scam allegedly involves kickbacks and concealment of crime proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam Unmasked: Chargesheet Reveals Money Laundering Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a detailed chargesheet exposing a staggering Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing a complex web of money laundering mechanisms employed by the accused. The charges allege that kickbacks were systematically cleaned through low-profile individuals, such as office employees, to obscure illicit transactions.

Arrests have been made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), including prominent figures like YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy. The investigation highlights couriers and mules used to deposit illegitimate funds into linked bank accounts, presenting a vivid picture of structured money laundering.

In addition to state investigations, the federal Enforcement Directorate has filed its own money laundering case under the PMLA, indicating alleged irregularities in state liquor sales. Allegations extend to high-profile figures, though some, like former minister Ambati Rambabu, dismiss the claims as fabricated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025