Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam Unmasked: Chargesheet Reveals Money Laundering Tactics

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a detailed chargesheet exposing a staggering Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing a complex web of money laundering mechanisms employed by the accused. The charges allege that kickbacks were systematically cleaned through low-profile individuals, such as office employees, to obscure illicit transactions.

Arrests have been made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), including prominent figures like YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy. The investigation highlights couriers and mules used to deposit illegitimate funds into linked bank accounts, presenting a vivid picture of structured money laundering.

In addition to state investigations, the federal Enforcement Directorate has filed its own money laundering case under the PMLA, indicating alleged irregularities in state liquor sales. Allegations extend to high-profile figures, though some, like former minister Ambati Rambabu, dismiss the claims as fabricated.

(With inputs from agencies.)