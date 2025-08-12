Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam Unmasked: Chargesheet Reveals Money Laundering Tactics
The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet in a local court regarding a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing systematic money laundering through low-profile individuals. The Special Investigation Team has arrested several people, including YSRCP politician PV Midhun Reddy. The scam allegedly involves kickbacks and concealment of crime proceeds.
The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a detailed chargesheet exposing a staggering Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, revealing a complex web of money laundering mechanisms employed by the accused. The charges allege that kickbacks were systematically cleaned through low-profile individuals, such as office employees, to obscure illicit transactions.
Arrests have been made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), including prominent figures like YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy. The investigation highlights couriers and mules used to deposit illegitimate funds into linked bank accounts, presenting a vivid picture of structured money laundering.
In addition to state investigations, the federal Enforcement Directorate has filed its own money laundering case under the PMLA, indicating alleged irregularities in state liquor sales. Allegations extend to high-profile figures, though some, like former minister Ambati Rambabu, dismiss the claims as fabricated.
