Tensions Rise Over Alleged Temple Site in Fatehpur

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, security has been heightened following an incident where right-wing groups stormed a mausoleum, claiming it as a Hindu temple site. The attack led to arrests and ongoing raids. Authorities are enforcing strict surveillance, and political figures have been named in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:17 IST
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Temple Site in Fatehpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security was intensified in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, after right-wing groups vandalized a mausoleum, claiming it to be a Hindu temple. The area is now under surveillance with entry restricted to security personnel.

Police have booked 160 individuals, including notable political figures, for damaging public property. Drone monitoring and flag marches have been initiated to maintain control.

Authorities emphasize that lawlessness will not be tolerated, with investigations underway to identify and arrest culprits. The incident has sparked widespread political and public concern over the preservation of historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

