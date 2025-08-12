Tensions Rise Over Alleged Temple Site in Fatehpur

Security was intensified in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, after right-wing groups vandalized a mausoleum, claiming it to be a Hindu temple. The area is now under surveillance with entry restricted to security personnel.

Police have booked 160 individuals, including notable political figures, for damaging public property. Drone monitoring and flag marches have been initiated to maintain control.

Authorities emphasize that lawlessness will not be tolerated, with investigations underway to identify and arrest culprits. The incident has sparked widespread political and public concern over the preservation of historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)