Tragic End: Man Arrested for Domestic Dispute Homicide

A man named Sonu Singh has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Vandana Singh, over a domestic dispute. Using a road-digging tool, Singh fatally struck Vandana. Despite efforts to save her, she died on arrival at the hospital. Police apprehended both Sonu Singh and his father, Arvind Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking incident, police have arrested Sonu Singh following the alleged murder of his wife, Vandana Singh, during a domestic dispute. The tragic event unfolded in Mirpur when Sonu reportedly struck his wife with a road-digging tool at their home.

Despite attempts by the family, including Arvind Singh, to intervene, Vandana succumbed to her injuries before medical help could arrive. She was declared dead at BRD Medical College.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting Sonu Singh on Tuesday. A case has also been registered against Arvind Singh, following a complaint by Vandana's father, as investigations continue into the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

