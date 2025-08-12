The Invisible Frontline: Tackling 'Bedroom Jihadis' in Jammu and Kashmir
Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir face a new threat from 'bedroom jihadis,' who exploit social media to incite unrest from their homes. Investigations reveal these manipulations are part of a complex, cross-border effort to destabilize the region, with terror groups in Pakistan playing a significant role.
Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are confronting a novel and dangerous threat: 'bedroom jihadis.' These individuals manipulate social media platforms from the comfort of their homes to spread misinformation and incite communal discord, according to officials.
This new enemy is fundamentally different from traditional armed terrorists and is central to a sophisticated, cross-border effort to destabilize the region. An in-depth investigation has revealed a network of social media accounts, purportedly managed by terror groups and their sympathizers in Pakistan. These networks actively intrude into local digital spaces, spreading inflammatory content aimed at inciting sectarian clashes and unrest within the Kashmir valley.
The investigation, spanning several weeks, involved analyzing thousands of social media posts, comments, and private messages, providing compelling evidence of connections between these online activities and handlers located in Pakistan. The situation underscores the evolving nature of security threats in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the growing importance of digital platforms in modern warfare.
