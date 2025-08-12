Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs in Delhi

MP Saket Gokhale urged Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to halt the Supreme Court's directive for removing stray dogs in Delhi. Gokhale contends that the decision defies the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and argued for a humane solution involving expert and stakeholder committees.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has appealed to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, urging a stay on the Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi. Gokhale argues that the court's decision contravenes the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The SC directive, which aims to mitigate rabies risk, has sparked a sharp divide on social media between supporters and critics who deem it impractical and cruel. Gokhale contends that the directive could lead to inhumane conditions for the dogs due to a lack of infrastructure.

Gokhale and Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, advocate for existing laws on sterilization and population control. They stress the need for a consultative process involving experts to address the issue holistically.

