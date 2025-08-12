Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Reinstated After Pradhan's Assault

A police sub-inspector, initially transferred due to an incident with a village pradhan, has been reinstated. Investigations revealed the sub-inspector was assaulted and threatened by the pradhan. Six people, including the pradhan, were booked for assault. The pradhan was arrested, and authorities are seeking the others involved.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:27 IST
A police sub-inspector, initially transferred following an altercation with men led by a village pradhan, has been reinstated after authorities confirmed he was assaulted and threatened by the pradhan, officials reported on Tuesday.

Circle Officer of Chharra, Dhananjay, stated that the sub-inspector, Rajiv Singh, experienced a transfer on Monday due to what was termed a 'clerical error.'

Officials have booked six individuals, including village pradhan Divendra, on charges of unruly behaviour and assaulting the sub-inspector during Raksha Bandhan celebrations when he confronted them. The main accused, Divendra Pradhan, was arrested on Tuesday, and efforts continue to find the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

