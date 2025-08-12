Sub-Inspector Reinstated After Pradhan's Assault
A police sub-inspector, initially transferred due to an incident with a village pradhan, has been reinstated. Investigations revealed the sub-inspector was assaulted and threatened by the pradhan. Six people, including the pradhan, were booked for assault. The pradhan was arrested, and authorities are seeking the others involved.
- Country:
- India
A police sub-inspector, initially transferred following an altercation with men led by a village pradhan, has been reinstated after authorities confirmed he was assaulted and threatened by the pradhan, officials reported on Tuesday.
Circle Officer of Chharra, Dhananjay, stated that the sub-inspector, Rajiv Singh, experienced a transfer on Monday due to what was termed a 'clerical error.'
Officials have booked six individuals, including village pradhan Divendra, on charges of unruly behaviour and assaulting the sub-inspector during Raksha Bandhan celebrations when he confronted them. The main accused, Divendra Pradhan, was arrested on Tuesday, and efforts continue to find the remaining suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guard Arrested for Sexual Abuse at Maharashtra School
UDF MPs Demand Justice: Arrest of Kerala Nuns Sparks Protests
Church Takes a Stand: Kerala's Catholic Community Criticizes BJP Over Nun Arrests
Arrests Made Following Attack on BJP Workers in Tripura During Mann Ki Baat
Protests Erupt Over Arrest of Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh