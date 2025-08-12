AIM’s Mega Tinkering Day Unites Over 4.7 Lakh Students in Nationwide Innovation Drive

In a historic leap for school-based innovation, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog has successfully hosted ‘Mega Tinkering Day’, the country’s largest-ever coordinated hands-on learning event, bringing together 4,73,350 students from 9,467 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across all 35 states and union territories. This milestone demonstrates the unprecedented scale at which India is fostering creativity, problem-solving, and scientific thinking among its youth.

Innovation at a National Scale

The Mega Tinkering Day unfolded virtually, connecting thousands of schools and students through a single live-streamed instructional session. The challenge for the day: design and build a functional DIY vacuum cleaner using everyday materials available in school labs.

From Leh, Ladakh, and Kargil in the north to Kanniyakumari in the south, from the remote aspirational districts like Virudhunagar to the far reaches of Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bhuj, and Kutch, students tinkered simultaneously, united by one vision—learning through doing. The AIM core team also participated, constructing their own vacuum cleaner in solidarity with students across the country.

Empowering Students with Tools and Skills

Since its inception, AIM has established over 10,000 ATLs in schools nationwide, providing cutting-edge tools such as 3D printers, robotics kits, electronics components, and IoT devices. These labs are designed to nurture critical thinking, hands-on experimentation, and entrepreneurial mindsets among middle- and high-school students.

By working on practical projects like the vacuum cleaner challenge, students not only understand engineering and scientific concepts but also experience the thrill of creating tangible solutions from scratch—an approach that encourages innovation from the ground up.

Leadership Vision: Viksit Bharat Through Innovation

Speaking at the event, Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of AIM, highlighted how the initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, where youth-led innovation plays a central role in nation-building.

“Mega Tinkering Day 2025 is a milestone demonstration of grassroots innovation. In one synchronized hour, over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs came together, with lakhs of students building, learning, and innovating as one. No other country in the world has mobilized innovation at this scale inside its school ecosystem. The future is being built in our classrooms today,” he said.

A National Innovation Movement in Action

Mega Tinkering Day served as more than just a skill-building exercise—it was a national rallying moment for India’s education and innovation ecosystem. It marked the beginning of the upcoming academic year’s ATL programmes, drawing in students, teachers, mentors, higher education institutions, and industry partners.

By instilling an early passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), AIM is cultivating a generation of creative thinkers, problem-solvers, and entrepreneurs ready to contribute to India’s growth and global innovation leadership.

The Road Ahead

With initiatives like Mega Tinkering Day, AIM is proving that when students are given the right tools, mentorship, and a platform to innovate, they can rise to any challenge. The event stands as a blueprint for future large-scale collaborative learning experiences, where innovation is not confined to a few institutions but becomes a national habit.

For more information on Mega Tinkering Day and the network of Atal Tinkering Labs, visit https://aim.gov.in.