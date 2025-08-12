Left Menu

Reopening of a 35-Year-Old Case: Justice for Kashmiri Pandit Nurse

The murder case of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, killed 35 years ago, has been reopened. The State Investigation Agency conducted raids in Srinagar, targeting ex-JKLF members. Evidence was found that may unravel the conspiracy behind her murder, seen as part of the 1990 ethnic cleansing campaign against Kashmiri Pandits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:21 IST
Reopening of a 35-Year-Old Case: Justice for Kashmiri Pandit Nurse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened the investigation into the decades-old murder of a Kashmiri Pandit woman, Sarla Bhat, who was killed during the onset of militancy 35 years ago. On Tuesday, the SIA conducted raids at eight locations in central Kashmir linked to the former members of the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Sarla Bhat, a nurse at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, disappeared from her hostel in April 1990 and was later found dead in Srinagar's downtown area. The SIA, recently tasked with the case, searched the homes of several individuals formerly affiliated with the JKLF regarding Bhat's murder.

One of the key locations raided included the residence of ex-JKLF leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah, alias Air Marshal. Officials highlighted that the strategic searches across Srinagar led to the discovery of critical evidence, anticipated to aid in dismantling the terrorist plot and securing justice for Bhat and her family. The SIA, established in 2021, aims for swift terror-related investigations in collaboration with central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025