Family Ties Turn Fatal: Unraveling the Murder of Tamanna

The brutal murder of 19-year-old Tamanna from Aligarh has led to the arrest of her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather. The police investigation, prompted by the discovery of her mutilated body, revealed family tensions and an alleged plot driven by social stigma. The case was solved swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:11 IST
In a tragic turn of family tensions, the murder of 19-year-old Tamanna has led to the arrest of her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather. The young woman's dismembered body was discovered along a canal bank in the Bahardoi Shahbazpur area, setting off a rigorous investigation by local authorities.

After her uncle confirmed her identity, police revealed that family conflict, exacerbated by Tamanna's recent departure with a young man, fueled a deadly conspiracy. Her father, Hasrat Ali, who had divorced her mother years ago, and her stepmother allegedly played threatening roles in her eventual murder.

The Superintendent of Police announced the swift capture of the suspects, who allegedly lured Tamanna to her step-grandfather's home, where she was drugged and strangled. The police team responsible for solving this grim case will be rewarded for their quick and effective resolution.

