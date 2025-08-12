Ceasefire Talks Amid Ceaseless Conflict: Gaza's Ongoing Crisis

In a volatile escalation of violence, Israeli planes and tanks continued their operations in Gaza City overnight, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, according to local witnesses and medical personnel.

Despite a U.S.-backed plan for a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release agreement, negotiations have stagnated in July, with both Israel and Hamas attributing blame for the lack of advancement.

Amid the humanitarian crisis, foreign ministers from countries including Britain and Canada urge the necessity for unrestricted aid to reach Gaza, where conditions have become dire due to devastation and widespread starvation.

(With inputs from agencies.)