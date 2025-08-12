Tragedy in Khushipura: Farmer Dies Amid Controversial Eviction

In a tragic turn of events, a farmer in Khushipura village has died from burns inflicted during a government eviction operation. The victim, Satyabhan, passed away on Monday at SN Medical College in Agra.

The incident unfolded when a Revenue Department team visited the village, under the jurisdiction of Jait Police Station, with an eviction order for alleged encroachments. Satyabhan, who had lived on the disputed land for decades, resisted the eviction.

In the ensuing chaos, his hut was allegedly set ablaze by some villagers, also inflicting minor injuries on Satyabhan's daughter-in-law, Lalitesh, as she tried to save him. Authorities have now launched a probe and suspended officials involved for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)