Intensive Investigation Unveils No Remains at Dharmasthala Dig Site

No human remains were discovered during the latest excavation at 'spot number 13' in Dharmasthala, officials reported on Tuesday.

The excavation is part of an ongoing SIT inquiry following allegations of illegal burials in the region. Initial reports suggested 'tens of human bodies' were buried at the site.

Using two earth movers, the SIT dug 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide, removing substantial amounts of soil, yet uncovered no remains. Advanced ground-penetrating radar (GPR) was utilized, providing real-time sub-surface images but no significant findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)