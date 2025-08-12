Left Menu

Intensive Investigation Unveils No Remains at Dharmasthala Dig Site

A recent exhumation in Dharmasthala by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no human remains at 'spot number 13'. The operation, part of a wider inquiry into alleged illegal burials, used advanced radar technology. Despite extensive digging and radar scanning, no conclusive evidence of mass graves has been uncovered.

  • India

No human remains were discovered during the latest excavation at 'spot number 13' in Dharmasthala, officials reported on Tuesday.

The excavation is part of an ongoing SIT inquiry following allegations of illegal burials in the region. Initial reports suggested 'tens of human bodies' were buried at the site.

Using two earth movers, the SIT dug 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide, removing substantial amounts of soil, yet uncovered no remains. Advanced ground-penetrating radar (GPR) was utilized, providing real-time sub-surface images but no significant findings.

