Synagogue Shooter Sentenced: A Chilling Act of Hate
Mufid Alkhader, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing a shotgun outside Temple Israel of Albany during the Israel-Hamas war. The incident frightened the preschool's 61 children and their teachers. Alkhader expressed remorse in court, citing mental illness, but the judge upheld a severe sentence.
Mufid Alkhader, 29, received a decade-long sentence in federal court for discharging a firearm outside a New York synagogue. This alarming incident, occurring against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, created widespread panic among the 61 preschool children and their teachers within the Temple Israel of Albany.
Alkhader shouted pro-Palestinian slogans and fired twice, with the crowd escaping injury but enduring terror. Despite his defense citing severe mental health issues, the federal judge imposed a harsh sentence aligned with prosecutors' calls for stringent action against the threat to religious freedom.
Originating from a Palestinian refugee camp, Alkhader gained US citizenship shortly after his family's 2012 relocation. His acknowledgment of guilt comes with a plea for forgiveness, following an unlawful gun purchase conspiracy that a second individual is also imprisoned for facilitating.
