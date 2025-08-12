Left Menu

Synagogue Shooter Sentenced: A Chilling Act of Hate

Mufid Alkhader, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing a shotgun outside Temple Israel of Albany during the Israel-Hamas war. The incident frightened the preschool's 61 children and their teachers. Alkhader expressed remorse in court, citing mental illness, but the judge upheld a severe sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:51 IST
Synagogue Shooter Sentenced: A Chilling Act of Hate
  • Country:
  • United States

Mufid Alkhader, 29, received a decade-long sentence in federal court for discharging a firearm outside a New York synagogue. This alarming incident, occurring against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, created widespread panic among the 61 preschool children and their teachers within the Temple Israel of Albany.

Alkhader shouted pro-Palestinian slogans and fired twice, with the crowd escaping injury but enduring terror. Despite his defense citing severe mental health issues, the federal judge imposed a harsh sentence aligned with prosecutors' calls for stringent action against the threat to religious freedom.

Originating from a Palestinian refugee camp, Alkhader gained US citizenship shortly after his family's 2012 relocation. His acknowledgment of guilt comes with a plea for forgiveness, following an unlawful gun purchase conspiracy that a second individual is also imprisoned for facilitating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025