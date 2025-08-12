Synagogue Shooter Sentenced: A Chilling Act of Hate

Mufid Alkhader, 29, received a decade-long sentence in federal court for discharging a firearm outside a New York synagogue. This alarming incident, occurring against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, created widespread panic among the 61 preschool children and their teachers within the Temple Israel of Albany.

Alkhader shouted pro-Palestinian slogans and fired twice, with the crowd escaping injury but enduring terror. Despite his defense citing severe mental health issues, the federal judge imposed a harsh sentence aligned with prosecutors' calls for stringent action against the threat to religious freedom.

Originating from a Palestinian refugee camp, Alkhader gained US citizenship shortly after his family's 2012 relocation. His acknowledgment of guilt comes with a plea for forgiveness, following an unlawful gun purchase conspiracy that a second individual is also imprisoned for facilitating.

(With inputs from agencies.)