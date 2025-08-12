Turmoil at DLF Phase 2: Transgender Clash with Police

An incident at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station has led to the arrest of one more eunuch following a confrontation between law enforcement and a group of transgender individuals. This brings the total number of arrests to ten, after initial detentions made on Monday.

Abhrakanti Biswas, hailing from 24 Pargana, West Bengal, was apprehended on Tuesday. Tensions flared at a civil hospital during the same series of events, where allegations of impropriety resulted in a constable's injury, according to police reports.

The unrest initially broke out when police moved to disperse the group from MG Road, prompting claims of misconduct. The police have refuted these allegations, emphasizing prior resident complaints of explicit nighttime activities near MG Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)