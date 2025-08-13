Controversial Deployment: National Guard in Washington

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 — President Donald Trump's recent decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., has ignited a political firestorm, with Democrats deriding the action as unnecessary political theater amid historic crime lows. Despite concerns, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser supports the deployment for potential crime reduction.

Residents are divided over the move, with some like Rebecca Harkey feeling safer, while others, including Rodney Miller, question the need due to already decreased crime levels. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement agents are actively supplementing the city's police efforts.

Amidst the controversy, Trump continues targeting Democratic cities for their crime rates, advocating for funding anti-violence programs while simultaneously questioning reforms like 'cash bail' elimination in New York. The presidential deployment escalates discussions over federal intervention in urban crime management.

(With inputs from agencies.)