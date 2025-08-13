Najib Razak's House Arrest: A Royal Decree's Uncertain Fate

In a significant legal advancement for Najib Razak, former Malaysian Prime Minister, the Federal Court on Wednesday acknowledged the existence of a royal document potentially allowing him to serve his sentence under house arrest. However, doubts about the decree's authenticity have prompted a referral to a lower tribunal for further review.

The case's complexity deepens as it hinges on a claimed royal pardon by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah, which purportedly adjusted Najib's jail term. Authorities have been caught in a web of denials, despite the king's office standing by the issuance of an addendum order.

The saga surrounding the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal involves intricate political dynamics, with Najib's party, UMNO, pushing for his release. This unfolds amid a backdrop of constitutional debates concerning the discretionary powers of Malaysia's monarch, stirring public and political intrigue.

