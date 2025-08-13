Left Menu

Najib Razak's House Arrest: A Royal Decree's Uncertain Fate

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak secured a legal victory in his bid for house arrest, following a royal decree's revelation in the 1MDB scandal. The Federal Court recognized the document's existence but questioned its authenticity. The case, involving significant political intrigue, is set for further legal examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:23 IST
Najib Razak's House Arrest: A Royal Decree's Uncertain Fate
Najib Razak

In a significant legal advancement for Najib Razak, former Malaysian Prime Minister, the Federal Court on Wednesday acknowledged the existence of a royal document potentially allowing him to serve his sentence under house arrest. However, doubts about the decree's authenticity have prompted a referral to a lower tribunal for further review.

The case's complexity deepens as it hinges on a claimed royal pardon by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah, which purportedly adjusted Najib's jail term. Authorities have been caught in a web of denials, despite the king's office standing by the issuance of an addendum order.

The saga surrounding the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal involves intricate political dynamics, with Najib's party, UMNO, pushing for his release. This unfolds amid a backdrop of constitutional debates concerning the discretionary powers of Malaysia's monarch, stirring public and political intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025