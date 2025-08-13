Najib Razak's House Arrest: A Royal Decree's Uncertain Fate
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak secured a legal victory in his bid for house arrest, following a royal decree's revelation in the 1MDB scandal. The Federal Court recognized the document's existence but questioned its authenticity. The case, involving significant political intrigue, is set for further legal examination.
In a significant legal advancement for Najib Razak, former Malaysian Prime Minister, the Federal Court on Wednesday acknowledged the existence of a royal document potentially allowing him to serve his sentence under house arrest. However, doubts about the decree's authenticity have prompted a referral to a lower tribunal for further review.
The case's complexity deepens as it hinges on a claimed royal pardon by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah, which purportedly adjusted Najib's jail term. Authorities have been caught in a web of denials, despite the king's office standing by the issuance of an addendum order.
The saga surrounding the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal involves intricate political dynamics, with Najib's party, UMNO, pushing for his release. This unfolds amid a backdrop of constitutional debates concerning the discretionary powers of Malaysia's monarch, stirring public and political intrigue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
