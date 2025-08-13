Tragedy Strikes: Uttar Pradesh Village in Mourning After Road Accident

A village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, is reeling after a devastating road accident in Rajasthan left 11 dead, including seven children. The crash occurred in Dausa district, as a pickup van returning from a religious trip collided with a parked truck.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh, swiftly visited the bereaved families to offer condolences and assure them of ongoing support. The accident, which happened on the Manoharpur highway early Wednesday, also injured eight others.

Asrauli village mourns the loss of its residents while a significant local event has been postponed in solidarity. In this time of grief, the community has banded together to console each other.