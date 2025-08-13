Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Uttar Pradesh Village in Mourning After Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district claimed the lives of 11 residents, including seven children, from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. The victims were returning from a religious pilgrimage. Local officials are providing support to the grieving families, and a scheduled local event has been postponed.

A village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, is reeling after a devastating road accident in Rajasthan left 11 dead, including seven children. The crash occurred in Dausa district, as a pickup van returning from a religious trip collided with a parked truck.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh, swiftly visited the bereaved families to offer condolences and assure them of ongoing support. The accident, which happened on the Manoharpur highway early Wednesday, also injured eight others.

Asrauli village mourns the loss of its residents while a significant local event has been postponed in solidarity. In this time of grief, the community has banded together to console each other.

