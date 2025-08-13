Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Bihar's Illegal Liquor Trade

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in multiple locations across Bihar, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand targeting illegal liquor smuggling. The searches, linked to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, focused on entities connected to Sunil Bhardwaj, identified as a key figure. Assets worth Rs 9.31 crore were previously seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:29 IST
ED Cracks Down on Bihar's Illegal Liquor Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh raids on Wednesday in a money laundering case tied to illegal liquor smuggling in Bihar. Official sources confirmed these continued efforts.

The operations are being carried out in at least seven locations, including Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Haryana's Gurugram, and other regions in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids primarily target entities associated with Sunil Bhardwaj, who has been identified as the main orchestrator of the smuggling ring. The ED had earlier attached assets valued at Rs 9.31 crore linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025