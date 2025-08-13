ED Cracks Down on Bihar's Illegal Liquor Trade
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in multiple locations across Bihar, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand targeting illegal liquor smuggling. The searches, linked to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, focused on entities connected to Sunil Bhardwaj, identified as a key figure. Assets worth Rs 9.31 crore were previously seized.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh raids on Wednesday in a money laundering case tied to illegal liquor smuggling in Bihar. Official sources confirmed these continued efforts.
The operations are being carried out in at least seven locations, including Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Haryana's Gurugram, and other regions in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The raids primarily target entities associated with Sunil Bhardwaj, who has been identified as the main orchestrator of the smuggling ring. The ED had earlier attached assets valued at Rs 9.31 crore linked to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chirag Paswan's Stand: The Future Leadership of Bihar Amidst Political Turmoil
SC fixes timeline for considering pleas challenging EC's SIR exercise in Bihar; hearing on Aug 12 and 13.
Opposition Rallies Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision in Parliament
SC asks parties challenging electoral roll revision in Bihar and EC to file written submissions by August 8.
Bihar Strengthens Sanitation Workers with New Commission