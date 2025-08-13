ED Cracks Down on Bihar's Illegal Liquor Trade

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh raids on Wednesday in a money laundering case tied to illegal liquor smuggling in Bihar. Official sources confirmed these continued efforts.

The operations are being carried out in at least seven locations, including Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Haryana's Gurugram, and other regions in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids primarily target entities associated with Sunil Bhardwaj, who has been identified as the main orchestrator of the smuggling ring. The ED had earlier attached assets valued at Rs 9.31 crore linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)