Spain Backs Macron's Call for UN-Governed Coalition in Gaza

Spain expresses support for French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a UN-led international coalition to stabilize Gaza. The proposed mission aims to secure the region and support Palestinian governance. Both nations aim to promote a two-state solution while building on recent recognitions of Palestinian statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:17 IST
  • Spain

Spain showed its backing on Wednesday for French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for an international coalition under a UN mandate to help stabilize Gaza. This approach, Spain believes, could be instrumental in bringing peace to the volatile region.

Macron outlined on Monday that such a mission would focus on securing the Gaza Strip, ensuring civilian protection, and supporting Palestinian governance, while urging the UN Security Council to spearhead the mission's establishment. France is collaborating with allies to support this initiative.

Spain, a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza, joined a select group of EU countries last year in recognizing Palestine. This move aligns with recent recognitions by France and pending announcements from the UK, Canada, and Australia, signaling a shift in international diplomatic stances regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

