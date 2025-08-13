Poland Ups Defense Game with $3.8 Billion F-16 Upgrade

In a strategic military upgrade, Poland has signed a $3.8 billion contract to modernize its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, according to Defence Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. This decision is part of Poland's increased defense spending since the onset of the Ukraine war, aiming to allocate 5% of its GDP to the armed forces by 2026.

The current Polish fleet consists of 48 F-16C/D Block 52+ aircraft, initially delivered between 2006 and 2008. The modernization efforts will be undertaken at the Wojskowe Zaklady Lotnicze Nr 2 military aviation plant in Bydgoszcz. 'The existing capabilities of our F-16 CD models are adequate but not sufficient against evolving threats,' Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

The upgrades are expected to improve reconnaissance, communication, and integration with other advanced military systems like F-35s and Abrams tanks. This move follows another significant defense deal with South Korea's Hyundai Rotem for battle tank supplies earlier this month, signaling Poland's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities.