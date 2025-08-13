Robbery and Assault Shocks Judicial Layout

An assistant engineer was allegedly victimized in a daring daylight robbery in Judicial Layout, according to law enforcement authorities.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on August 11, when the suspect, posing under false pretenses, gained access to the woman's paying guest accommodation. Armed with a knife, he demanded valuables and assaulted her.

Quick-thinking on her part led the victim to lock herself in a bathroom and alert nearby residents. The suspect fled the scene with two mobile phones. Yelahanka police have launched an investigation to track down the culprit and recover the stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)