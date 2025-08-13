Robbery and Assault Shocks Judicial Layout
A female assistant engineer was robbed at knifepoint in her Judicial Layout PG accommodation. The suspect threatened her with a knife, demanded her gold bangle and cash. The victim escaped and called for help. Police are investigating to identify the robber and recover stolen items.
An assistant engineer was allegedly victimized in a daring daylight robbery in Judicial Layout, according to law enforcement authorities.
The incident occurred around 3 pm on August 11, when the suspect, posing under false pretenses, gained access to the woman's paying guest accommodation. Armed with a knife, he demanded valuables and assaulted her.
Quick-thinking on her part led the victim to lock herself in a bathroom and alert nearby residents. The suspect fled the scene with two mobile phones. Yelahanka police have launched an investigation to track down the culprit and recover the stolen items.
