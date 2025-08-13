Arrests Made in Disturbing Child Abuse Case at Narela Pool

Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with the alleged rape and overnight detention of two nine-year-old girls at a private swimming pool in Narela. The suspects, Anil Kumar and Munil Kumar, reportedly lured the girls with perfume purchases.

The chilling incident came to light after the victims, intimidated into silence, disclosed the ordeal days later. The accused held them captive and demanded money, although the minors had none. Police were informed on August 9, leading to swift action.

Subsequent investigations resulted in the recovery of critical evidence and the arrest of the suspects. Conducted medical examinations and recorded statements further corroborated the charges under the POCSO Act, aiming to ensure justice for the victims.

