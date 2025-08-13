Left Menu

Arrests Made in Disturbing Child Abuse Case at Narela Pool

Two men were charged with raping and detaining two nine-year-old girls at a private swimming pool in Narela. The victims, lured with perfume purchases, were threatened to remain silent. Authorities arrested the accused after retrieving significant evidence and conducting medical examinations under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:59 IST
Arrests Made in Disturbing Child Abuse Case at Narela Pool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with the alleged rape and overnight detention of two nine-year-old girls at a private swimming pool in Narela. The suspects, Anil Kumar and Munil Kumar, reportedly lured the girls with perfume purchases.

The chilling incident came to light after the victims, intimidated into silence, disclosed the ordeal days later. The accused held them captive and demanded money, although the minors had none. Police were informed on August 9, leading to swift action.

Subsequent investigations resulted in the recovery of critical evidence and the arrest of the suspects. Conducted medical examinations and recorded statements further corroborated the charges under the POCSO Act, aiming to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025