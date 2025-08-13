Arrests Made in Disturbing Child Abuse Case at Narela Pool
Two men were charged with raping and detaining two nine-year-old girls at a private swimming pool in Narela. The victims, lured with perfume purchases, were threatened to remain silent. Authorities arrested the accused after retrieving significant evidence and conducting medical examinations under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with the alleged rape and overnight detention of two nine-year-old girls at a private swimming pool in Narela. The suspects, Anil Kumar and Munil Kumar, reportedly lured the girls with perfume purchases.
The chilling incident came to light after the victims, intimidated into silence, disclosed the ordeal days later. The accused held them captive and demanded money, although the minors had none. Police were informed on August 9, leading to swift action.
Subsequent investigations resulted in the recovery of critical evidence and the arrest of the suspects. Conducted medical examinations and recorded statements further corroborated the charges under the POCSO Act, aiming to ensure justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rape
- child abuse
- Narela
- arrest
- evidence
- police
- Perfume
- luring
- swimming pool
- POCSO Act
ALSO READ
Police Crack Down on Trafficking Racket in Maharashtra
Politically Charged Video Claims Disputed by Delhi Police
Teenage Suspect Shot and Captured After Attacking Police Officer
Dramatic Police Encounter in Meerut: Two Notorious Criminals Arrested
Three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev carried out jointly by Army, CRPF, and J-K Police: Home Minister Amit Shah in LS.