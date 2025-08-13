Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have discovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation in Awoora uncovered grenades, a pistol, an IED, mine fuses, and suspected brown sugar, revealing links to Pakistan with inscriptions in Urdu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:22 IST
Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Jammu and Kashmir
In a decisive move, security forces on Wednesday unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation unfolded in the forested areas of Awoora.

A significant haul was discovered, including four UBGl grenades, three hand grenades made in Pakistan, one Chinese pistol, an improvised explosive device (IED), and 30 mine fuses with wires. Officials indicated that a hand bag found at the site bore a Pakistani address inscribed in Urdu.

Throwing a new detail into the investigation, the forces also seized 16 packets of a substance suspected to be brown sugar, suggesting potential narcotics smuggling links. This discovery underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

