Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move, security forces on Wednesday unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation unfolded in the forested areas of Awoora.

A significant haul was discovered, including four UBGl grenades, three hand grenades made in Pakistan, one Chinese pistol, an improvised explosive device (IED), and 30 mine fuses with wires. Officials indicated that a hand bag found at the site bore a Pakistani address inscribed in Urdu.

Throwing a new detail into the investigation, the forces also seized 16 packets of a substance suspected to be brown sugar, suggesting potential narcotics smuggling links. This discovery underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)