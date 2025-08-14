Tragedy of a Migrant Worker: Government Urged for Compensation

In a heart-wrenching appeal, Sumti Devi, the wife of a deceased migrant worker from Jharkhand, has called upon the government for compensation after her husband, Sitaram Yadav, was cremated in Uttar Pradesh without verification. Yadav, who set out from his village in search of work, tragically passed away, leaving his family in financial distress.

The 38-year-old was discovered unconscious on a train in Agra, with his identity initially unrecognized by his family. Upon confirmation through a tattoo, it was discovered too late. His widow, now left with three children, is struggling to cope with the loss and the financial burden.

Without the means to travel or perform legal formalities, Sumti Devi seeks government aid to claim the available Rs 1 lakh compensation. Officials confirm a process is in place for unidentified cremations, but the family must file an FIR and submit necessary documents.