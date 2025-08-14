Left Menu

Justice Served: Death Sentence for Heinous Crime in Telangana

A Telangana court sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in 2013. The Special POCSO court convicted the hearing and speech-impaired accused under child protection and penal codes, imposing a fine as well. The trial spanned 12 years.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a court in Telangana's Nalgonda district handed down a death sentence to a 24-year-old man for the brutal rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2013.

The Special POCSO court deemed the accused, who worked as a butcher, guilty under specific sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, the court levied a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict, according to Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar.

The man, who has both hearing and speech impairments, was assisted by an interpreter during the lengthy 12-year trial. The victim resided in the same locality as the accused and was sexually assaulted, strangled, and disposed of in a drainage canal. Initially reported as missing, her body was later discovered, leading to the arrest and judicial custody of the accused.

